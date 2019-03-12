Simone & Max

Overture Center-Gallery III 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Spring Cycle: Tuesday, March 12-Sunday, June 2, 2019

Reception | Friday, May 3, 2019, 6-8 p.m

Gallery III – Empathy Timeline, Simone & Max

Additional Event: Community Forum | Date/Time TBA

Simone and Max are inspired by the idea of empathy as a consciously-cultivated skill.  Empathy Timeline is an installation presenting a futuristic timeline that looks back at the “Age of Carnism” from the perspective of a human society that has learned to empathize with nonhuman animals, ceasing all consumption of them.

Overture Center-Gallery III 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-258-4169
