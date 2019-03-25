Simple Bookmaking

press release: Explore the limitless possibilities of the Book Arts with three deceptively straightforward book constructions: the Slit Book, the Flip-Flap Tab Book, and the Slot Strip Book.

Learn to make simple handmade books without using glue or adhesive. Participants will walk away with the skills needed to spontaneously make keepsake books wherever and whenever the mood strikes. All supplies provided.

This program is free and open to the public. Registration is required and class size is limited to 16 participants. To register, or for more information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.