Simplifying Nutrition for Your Mental Health

media release: Mental Health Workshop Series to guide you through various aspects of your mental health and overall wellness.

Food and nutrition play a powerful role in supporting mental health, yet making healthy choices can often feel overwhelming. In this hour-long presentation, we will chat about healthy food options, easy recipes, and places to buy groceries for less. From good to bad days, our goal is to provide healthy and realistic food options that can help benefit your mood. Join Edgewood nursing students to learn more about simplifying nutrition for your mental well-being.

NAMI Dane County provides a number of public education opportunities that are at no cost to participants. If you have questions about our education programs, please contact Quinn Jiles.