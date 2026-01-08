Sims Delaney Pothoff, Maggie Delaney Pothoff

× Expand Nick Berard Harmonious Wail members Maggie Delaney-Potthoff and Sims Delaney-Potthoff. Harmonious Wail members Maggie Delaney-Potthoff and Sims Delaney-Potthoff.

media release: Maggie and Sims Delany-Potthoff are one-of-a-kind music magic. Every performance is brand new, exciting, and leaves everyone feeling better for have been there. They’ll start with a conversation about all the years they’ve been performing together, gypsy swing, Harmonious Wail, jazz, songwriting, and what it means to live a joyful music filled life in Wisconsin.

Prepare to be amazed. A generous free will donation will be requested at the door to support the artists.