Sin Fronteras

media release:

Led by artistic director/renowned Flamenco dancer Danica Sena, this talented international ensemble promises a unique concept fusion of music and dance. Immerse yourselves in flamenco, folk, jazz, blues, Cuban and African rhythms as you embark on a journey that transcends borders. Immediately following the concert there will be a Latin dance party where you can continue this celebration of culture, community and freedom of expression. A portion of proceeds from this event will be donated to Community Immigration Law Center.

Featuring Guest Artist Danica Sena (flamenco dance, vocals, percussion) together with:

Louka Patenaude (guitar/vocals)

Juan Tomás Martínez París (cajón, percussion, vocals)

Darren Sterud (trombone, vocals)

Juan Carlos Díaz Vélez (palmas)

Melissa Ganshert (flamenco dance)

Marybel Meier (flamenco dance)

$25adv/$30dos. Starts at 8pm

(Advance ticket sales end the day before show. On the day of show, tickets will be available no earlier than 7pm).