Sinai Vessel, Advance Base, Lameena
Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: 7PM DOORS, 7:30PM SOUND
$8 COVER
Sinai Vessel (Tiny Engines Records)
Tennessee indie, emo
https://sinaivessel.bandcamp.com/
Advance Base (Run for Cover Records, Orindal Records)
Chicago lo-fi, experimental, new project from Owen Ashworth, known as Caiotone for The Painfully Alone!
Lameena (members of Disq, Post Social, Trophy Dad)
Madison indie supergroup
~~CHILL MONDAY NIGHT SHOW~~
ALL AGES/SOBER SPACE
Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
