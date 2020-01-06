Sinai Vessel, Advance Base, Lameena

press release: 7PM DOORS, 7:30PM SOUND

$8 COVER

Sinai Vessel (Tiny Engines Records)

Tennessee indie, emo

https://sinaivessel.bandcamp.com/

Advance Base (Run for Cover Records, Orindal Records)

Chicago lo-fi, experimental, new project from Owen Ashworth, known as Caiotone for The Painfully Alone!

advancebasemusic.com/

Lameena (members of Disq, Post Social, Trophy Dad)

Madison indie supergroup

~~CHILL MONDAY NIGHT SHOW~~

ALL AGES/SOBER SPACE