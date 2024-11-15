Can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/audioforthearts

media release: Join us in person or virtually for another edition of Acoustic Moose! Our special guest for this show is Madison's own Sincerely, Linus.

Friday 11/15

7:30pm

$15

Sincerely, Linus is a modern music ensemble led by musician/educator/percussionist Jake Polancich. Informed by jazz, classical, rock, avant-garde, and electronics, the group balances original, covered, and improvised compositions with a nod to the past and an uninhibited exploration of the present. With Ryan Meisel on saxophones and Matt Rodgers on bass, each member brings a wealth of experience as visionaries and potent creative artists. Their first album Quarx was released in 2021 and they are the recipients of the 2022 South Arts Jazz Road Tour Grant.