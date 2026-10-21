media release: On Saturday, November 7 at 10:30am at MYArts, join author Kelly Starling Lyons, Leotha Stanley, Sonora Strings, and Madison Youth Choirs alumna Alleanah Hancock-Jammeh for a special reading of Lyons' book for young readers, “Sing a Song,” chronicling the history of "Lift Every Voice and Sing." You’ll hear the author give context about her research process and see original illustrations. Her live reading will be supported with music and song and you’ll have a chance to sing “Lift Every Voice” at the end of the performance.

This event also features a special pre-show performance in the lobby at 10:15AM by WYSO Music Makers.

The event is FREE to attend. Thank you for helping us plan for attendance by completing the RSVP form at https://www.madisonyouthchoirs.org/singasong. The lobby will open at 10:00am and the theater will open at 10:15am.

[Seating will be first come, first served regardless of your RSVP.]

This event is made possible with support from: Madison Youth Choirs, Wisconsin Book Festival, and Madison Reading Project. This event is funded in part by a grant from the Madison Arts Commission, with additional funds from the Wisconsin Arts Board.