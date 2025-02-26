media release: Justified Anger: Courses presents a film screening of Sing Sing with a dicussion following featuring Nehemiah Reentry staff. Join us at Marcus Palace Cinema in Sun Prairie at 6:30pm on Wednesday, Feb. 26 for a challenging look at the mass incarceration system and the power of redemption. The price for the screening is $10 and seating is first-come first-served. You do not have to do anything with Marcus Theatre ticketing. Just show up after purchasing your ticket here online and Justified Anger staff will check you into the theater at the screening time.

The film is based on the true story of a man imprisoned at Sing Sing for a crime he didn't commit. When joined by a wary outsider, he finds purpose staging an original comedy with a theater group of other incarcerated men. It stars professional actors Colman Domingo, Sean San José and Paul Raci, alongside many real-life formerly incarcerated men who were themselves alumni of the arts rehabilitation program during their incarceration. The film has received numerous accolades, including three nominations at the 97th Academy Awards (including Best Actor for Domingo), five nominations at the 30th Critics' Choice Awards (including Best Picture), and three nominations at the 40th Independent Spirit Awards (including Best Feature).