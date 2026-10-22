media release: The 5th annual Sing Along night at the Cafe Carpe. This event started as a Beatles Sing Along, but with the desire to keep it fun and dynamic this year song leaders can sing any inspiring song, as long as it is a good song to sing along with.

This is an acoustic event and the stage will be mic’d. No electric instruments please, except keyboard. Please sign up for 2 songs you want to lead! It’s fun and the proceeds go to The Democratic Party of Jefferson County.

There will be various soups/ chilis & desserts available- donations requested.

Here is a link to the sign up sheet:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1J29STwe5g-nhSvXs23LCOpgbwNcxNAWYGrDStD_EIhs/edit?usp=drivesdk