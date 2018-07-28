Singapore-Style Spring Rolls

Google Calendar - Singapore-Style Spring Rolls - 2018-07-28 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Singapore-Style Spring Rolls - 2018-07-28 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Singapore-Style Spring Rolls - 2018-07-28 14:00:00 iCalendar - Singapore-Style Spring Rolls - 2018-07-28 14:00:00

RSVP

Meadowridge Library 5726 Raymond Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: Learn how to make Singapore-style spring rolls, deep fried and non-deep fried spring rolls will be taught. Registration begins 7/14. Register online, in person, or call 288-6160. Part of the series, Cooking with the Chefs of the Madison Public Market. This event is funded in part by a grant from CUNA Mutual Foundation.

Info
Meadowridge Library 5726 Raymond Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
Food & Drink
608-288-6160
RSVP
Google Calendar - Singapore-Style Spring Rolls - 2018-07-28 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Singapore-Style Spring Rolls - 2018-07-28 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Singapore-Style Spring Rolls - 2018-07-28 14:00:00 iCalendar - Singapore-Style Spring Rolls - 2018-07-28 14:00:00