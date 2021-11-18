Verona Area Community Theater musical, 7:30 pm on 11/18-19 and 1:30 & 5 pm, 11/20, Badger Ridge Middle School. $7.50.

press release: Singin' in the Rain JR. has all the makings of a Tinseltown tabloid headline — the starlet, the leading man and a love affair that could change lives and make or break careers! In silent movies, Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont are a hot item, but behind the scenes, things aren't always as they appear on the big screen! Meanwhile, Lina's squeaky voice might be the end of her career in "talking pictures" without the help of a talented young actress to do the talking and singing for her.

In order to comply with VACT Covid-19 Safety policies, VASD Policies and/or Dane County requirements: