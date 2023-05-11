media release: The "Greatest Movie Musical of All Time" is faithfully and lovingly adapted from the original award-winning screenplay! Hilarious situations, snappy dialogue and a hit-parade score of Hollywood standards make Singin' in the Rain SR. a guaranteed good time for audience members! In silent movies, Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont are a hot item, but behind the scenes, things aren't always as they appear on the big screen! Meanwhile, Lina's squeaky voice might be the end of her career in "talking pictures" without the help of a talented young actress to do the talking and singing for her.

Performed entirely by a cast of those 55 and above, this show is a family friendly abbreviated version of the original Broadway musical and will run approximately 1 hour.

All Performances Will Be Held At: The VACT Building, 103 Lincoln Street, Verona

Performance Dates:

Thursday, May 11 @ 7:30pm

Friday, May 12 @ 7:30pm

Saturday, May 13 @ 2:00pm

Friday, May 19 @ 7:30pm

Saturday, May 20 @ 7:30pm

Sunday, May 21 @ 2:00pm