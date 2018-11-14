Singing and Laughing Against Fascism: Lost and Found Soviet Yiddish Songs of World War II

press release: The Mosse/Weinstein Center for Jewish Studies cordially invites you to the 2018-2019 Tobias Lecture by Anna Shternshis, Al and Malka Green Professor of Yiddish and Diaspora Studies, Department of Germanic Languages and Literatures, University of Toronto

Wednesday, November 14, 4:00 PM, at Union South, Varsity 3

Based on a recently discovered archive of the Kiev Institute for Jewish Culture in Ukraine and illustrated with a multi-media presentation, Anna’s lecture discusses Soviet Yiddish amateur songs about the destruction of the Jewish community in Ukraine, service in the Red Army, and plights of Jewish refugees in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.