RSVP for Singing Valentine Telegrams

media release: Yahara River Chorus offering singing telegrams for Valentine’s Day

Yahara River Chorus (YRC) proudly marks its 40th anniversary as a vibrant ensemble of women and marginalized genders, singing a cappella music in Madison.

This Valentine’s Day the non-profit musical chorus is giving residents of Dane County a chance to reserve a singing telegram.

When: Friday, February 14 – reserve by Wednesday, February 12

($40 – regular price; $60 – for designated 15 min. window)

Email: the.yahara.river.chorus@gmail.com; Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/yaharariverchorus