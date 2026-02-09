Singleness is for Everyone

media release: Nearly 40% of Christians ages 30-49 are single, yet many describe this season as confusing or marginalizing. What does Scripture say about singleness—not as a problem to solve, but as meaningful within the life of faith?

Join us for an evening open to anyone—single, married, or simply curious—exploring how the Christian tradition speaks to singleness at every stage of life. Even if you're not single, someone you love likely is.

The evening includes community-building, food, worship, and teaching from Dr. Devin White, Fellow in Biblical Studies at the Lumen Center and author of Teacher of the Nations. We'll conclude with prayer ministry and open dialogue in a welcoming, low-pressure space.

All are welcome as we seek understanding, encouragement, and a faithful imagination for singleness together.