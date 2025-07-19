media release: Calling All Crokinole Champs!

Saturday, July 19, 2:00–4:00 PM, Dungeon Throwers – Madison

Think you’ve got what it takes to rule the board? Join us for our FREE Singles Crokinole Tournament and battle it out for glory, bragging rights, and an epic prize!

Free Entry. Check-in & warm-up at 1:30 PM. Singles Play Only

Single Elimination Format – One loss and you're out!

Standard rules with a Dungeon Throwers twist

Friendly but fierce competition encouraged!

PRIZE: A FREE axe throwing session for the winner!

Whether you're a seasoned disc warrior or just flicking into the scene, this is your chance to shine, meet fellow players, and have a blast.