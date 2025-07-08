media release: We’re open late! Enjoy an evening in the gardens with a rolling line-up of dynamic musicians, pop-up performances, and delectable food carts. Quench your thirst with a microbrew, summer cocktail, or mocktail. And connect with eco-friendly organizations committed to conserving our environment.

Tickets are FREE, with a suggested $5 donation per person to support the incredible artists performing at Olbrich. Donations can be made online when reserving tickets or onsite during the event. Tickets available starting June 2.

To ensure the best experience for all, FREE advance tickets are now required for each Olbrich After Hours concert. A FREE ticket is required for admittance prior to 6:45 PM.

Please note: A ticket does not guarantee entry. Admittance is first-come, first-served. If capacity is reached, a waiting line will form at the entrance to Olbrich’s lobby and guests will be admitted as space allows.

Walk-in guests may be admitted starting at 6:45 PM, if space permits. Ticket assistance? Call 608-243-0156.

‘We Belong’ is the eighth studio album from Sinkane, the genre-defying project of multi-instrumentalist Ahmed Gallab. Blending pop, funk, and electronic sounds with the rhythms of his native Sudan, the album is a journey through eras, emotions, and healing. Calling it his “love letter to Black music,” Gallab infuses each track with the energy of gospel, Afro-beat, and 70s funk, featuring collaborations with artists like Bilal, Kenyatta Beasley, and Casey Benjamin. What began as a solo endeavor evolved into a deeply communal experience, reflecting the album’s central theme—freedom. Freedom to create, to move, to belong. In reaching beyond himself, Gallab ultimately finds his way back to who he is.

FOOD CARTS: REAP/TradeRoots & TBD

DESSERT CART: Sassy Scoop

ECO-PARTNER: REAP Food Group