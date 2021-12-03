Sinopsis de familias y géneros de plantas leñosas de Filipinas (1883): The Art of Scientific Statecraft

UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin

press release: Lecture by Kathleen Cruz Gutierrez, assistant professor of history, University of California-Santa Cruz.

Room 206 Ingraham Hall, 1155 Observatory Drive (2-hour parking meters nearby - see: http://vip.wisc.edu/plan-your-visit/parking/)

Sponsored by UW-Madison's Center for Southeast Asian Studies.  

Info

UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin
Lectures & Seminars
608-262-1755
Google Calendar - Sinopsis de familias y géneros de plantas leñosas de Filipinas (1883): The Art of Scientific Statecraft - 2021-12-03 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Sinopsis de familias y géneros de plantas leñosas de Filipinas (1883): The Art of Scientific Statecraft - 2021-12-03 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Sinopsis de familias y géneros de plantas leñosas de Filipinas (1883): The Art of Scientific Statecraft - 2021-12-03 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Sinopsis de familias y géneros de plantas leñosas de Filipinas (1883): The Art of Scientific Statecraft - 2021-12-03 12:00:00 ical