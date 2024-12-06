Sip & Glow: A King Street Holiday
to
King Street 100-Block King Street, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Join us for the first ever Sip & Glow: A King Street Holiday, a first-ever holiday block party on the 100 blocks of King and South Pinckney streets, featuring:
Food & beverage specials
A holiday market
Handmade gifts
Live music by Eric De Los Santos, Wend O’Lynn, and a DJ (tbd)
A strolling Santa
Ugly sweater contest
No admission cost. A portion of PROCEEDS BENEFITING YWCA MADISON
Info
