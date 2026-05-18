Sip & Savor Wisconsin (formerly Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival)

Wisconsin Brewers Guild event featuring samples from state breweries, wineries, distilleries, 1-5 pm, 6/13, Bavarian Bierhaus, Glendale, with music, food samples. $70 adv.; $90 with noon entry.

media release: Sip & Savor Wisconsin brings together the best makers from across the state for one unforgettable day of flavor, fun, and community.

Unlimited samples from Wisconsin brewers, distillers, wineries, and makers

Artisan cheese, sausage, and specialty foods

Local vendors showcasing Wisconsin-made products

Live entertainment and an energetic festival atmosphere

A true celebration of Wisconsin pride