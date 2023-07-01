A Sip of Shakespeare

× Expand Jason Compton Performers from Madison Shakespeare Company's "Twelfth Night" in rehearsal. Performers from Madison Shakespeare Company's "Twelfth Night" in rehearsal (from left): Kelsey Yudice, Matt Reines, Travis Bedard, Jackson Rosenberry.

media release: Join Table Wine and Madison Shakespeare Company for this special afternoon event. Looking for wine to pair with flannel and Pearl Jam vinyl? How about a cozy rewatch of Reality Bites, or digging old photos out of a chain wallet? Want to put an Elizabethan spin on your next wine order? We’ve got you covered!

MSC’s production of Twelfth Night is set in an Illyria inspired by grunge-era Seattle.Out in the wine garden at Table Wine, Madison Shakespeare Company presents a special pop-up performance of wine-themed scenes, including a Twelfth Night teaser and the interactive Order Wine Like a Shakespeare Character.

RSVP appreciated: https://sipbard. eventbrite.com