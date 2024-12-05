media release: Join us for our Sip and Shop Holiday Art Market on Thursday, December 5th from 3pm-7pm in the Chazen Museum of Art Lobby and Chazen Café. A festive event where you can enjoy a delightful combination of shopping for unique, handcrafted items and sipping on your favorite beverages. This will be the perfect opportunity to get into the holiday spirit and find one-of-a-kind gifts while surrounded by beautiful artwork.

Vendor information and more coming soon!

The event is free and open to the public. RSVPs are encouraged but not required.

Generous support for this event is provided by Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All program.