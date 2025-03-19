Sip into Spring
media release: Spring into new opportunities with AMASIAN! Join us for a vibrant evening of signature cocktails, meaningful connections, and exclusive insights into our upcoming events and giveaways!
Wednesday, March 19, Cordial - 516 S Park St, Madison, WI 53715, 4-7 PM
What to Expect:
Signature Spring Cocktails – Crafted just for our AMASIAN guests
Networking with Like-Minded Professionals & Entrepreneurs
Exciting Announcements – Hear about upcoming AMASIAN events
Giveaways
Come sip, socialize, and celebrate the fresh energy of spring with us! Cordial offers a variety of great alcoholic and non-alcoholic cocktails for you to sip on. Network with like-minded professionals and entrepreneurs and hear about AMASIAN’s upcoming events that you won't want to miss out on!
RSVP now to secure your spot!