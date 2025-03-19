Sip into Spring

media release: Spring into new opportunities with AMASIAN! Join us for a vibrant evening of signature cocktails, meaningful connections, and exclusive insights into our upcoming events and giveaways!

Wednesday, March 19, Cordial - 516 S Park St, Madison, WI 53715, 4-7 PM

What to Expect:

Signature Spring Cocktails – Crafted just for our AMASIAN guests

Networking with Like-Minded Professionals & Entrepreneurs

Exciting Announcements – Hear about upcoming AMASIAN events

Giveaways

Come sip, socialize, and celebrate the fresh energy of spring with us! Cordial offers a variety of great alcoholic and non-alcoholic cocktails for you to sip on. Network with like-minded professionals and entrepreneurs and hear about AMASIAN’s upcoming events that you won't want to miss out on!

RSVP now to secure your spot!