Sip & Stroll: Beer & Cider Edition
to
media release: Raise the steins high, don your dirndls and lederhosen, and save the date because the Downtown Middleton Business Association is hosting the much-anticipated inaugural Beer & Cider Sip & Stroll! Embark on a journey through 20+ Downtown Middleton businesses pouring exquisite beer and cider samples.
Tickets for this experience are a steal at $40 each, guaranteeing you a full immersion into the flavors of this Oktoberfest Beer & Cider Stroll. Your ticket brings you admission to all 20+ sip stops, a custom crafted sampling glass, and mouthwatering snacks at each location. It's not just a stroll; it's a celebration of flavors while getting to explore the hip & historic Downtown Middleton.
TICKETS:
$40 per person
$10 DD
Tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable.
INCLUDES:
• 20+ sip stops
• Beer and cider samples at marked locations
• Apps and snacks at each stop
• Keepsake sampling beer glass
• Photo op stops along the way
• Swag giveaways
PARKING: Free!
HOW IT WORKS:
-Each ticket holder picks up their glass, wristband and ticket pass on October10th between 4pm - 7pm at One Community Bank, 1836 Aurora St, Downtown Middleton.
-You must be 21+
-You must show your ID (proof of legal drinking age) to receive your wristband. No wristband = no sipping.
-You may not pick up wristbands for other people.
-Attendees choose their own path along the walk and select which stops to visit.
-Alcoholic sample sizes are limited to 5 ounce.
-Bring your keepsake glass along to participating businesses to sample.
-All glasses must be empty before leaving a sip location.
-No open intoxicants in public spaces.
-Businesses will have a dump bucket and rinse station available.
-If you appear intoxicated, business owners/servers have the right to refuse serving you.
-The number of stops are subject to change and can’t be guaranteed.
-DD ticket includes food and entertainment. Beer & cider samples excluded.
-Downtown Middleton may photograph or video Sip & Stroll participants for promotional purposes. The purchase of a ticket constitutes implied consent for the use of participants' likenesses in the Downtown Middleton promotional materials.
This rain-or-shine event supports the local Downtown Middleton community! So grab your friends, put on your best Oktoberfest themed outfit, and let’s make this a night to remember! Prost!
The Sip and Stroll series is presented by the Downtown Middleton Business Association. Questions? Email: marketingdmba@gmail.com