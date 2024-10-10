Sip & Stroll: Beer & Cider Edition

media release: Raise the steins high, don your dirndls and lederhosen, and save the date because the Downtown Middleton Business Association is hosting the much-anticipated inaugural Beer & Cider Sip & Stroll! Embark on a journey through 20+ Downtown Middleton businesses pouring exquisite beer and cider samples.

Tickets for this experience are a steal at $40 each, guaranteeing you a full immersion into the flavors of this Oktoberfest Beer & Cider Stroll. Your ticket brings you admission to all 20+ sip stops, a custom crafted sampling glass, and mouthwatering snacks at each location. It's not just a stroll; it's a celebration of flavors while getting to explore the hip & historic Downtown Middleton.

TICKETS:

$40 per person

$10 DD

Tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable.

INCLUDES:

• 20+ sip stops

• Beer and cider samples at marked locations

• Apps and snacks at each stop

• Keepsake sampling beer glass

• Photo op stops along the way

• Swag giveaways

PARKING: Free!

HOW IT WORKS:

-Each ticket holder picks up their glass, wristband and ticket pass on October10th between 4pm - 7pm at One Community Bank, 1836 Aurora St, Downtown Middleton.

-You must be 21+

-You must show your ID (proof of legal drinking age) to receive your wristband. No wristband = no sipping.

-You may not pick up wristbands for other people.

-Attendees choose their own path along the walk and select which stops to visit.

-Alcoholic sample sizes are limited to 5 ounce.

-Bring your keepsake glass along to participating businesses to sample.

-All glasses must be empty before leaving a sip location.

-No open intoxicants in public spaces.

-Businesses will have a dump bucket and rinse station available.

-If you appear intoxicated, business owners/servers have the right to refuse serving you.

-The number of stops are subject to change and can’t be guaranteed.

-DD ticket includes food and entertainment. Beer & cider samples excluded.

-Downtown Middleton may photograph or video Sip & Stroll participants for promotional purposes. The purchase of a ticket constitutes implied consent for the use of participants' likenesses in the Downtown Middleton promotional materials.

This rain-or-shine event supports the local Downtown Middleton community! So grab your friends, put on your best Oktoberfest themed outfit, and let’s make this a night to remember! Prost!

The Sip and Stroll series is presented by the Downtown Middleton Business Association. Questions? Email: marketingdmba@gmail.com