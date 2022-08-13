Sips for Sustain Dane

media release: Join us to connect with the community and enjoy Olbrich Biergarten while supporting Sustain Dane.

We are gathering to celebrate Summer on Saturday, August 13, starting at 12PM at the Olbrich Biergarten. Sustain Dane staff will be at the Biergarten from 4 to 7PM. Come by to soak up the sun and catch up with your sustainability community. All ages are welcome to join, under 21 needs to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Proceeds from the Biergarten will be donated to Sustain Dane.

In the event of inclement weather, this event will be re-scheduled to Sunday, August 14. RSVP to make sure you get the updates.

Access information

The Biergarten is near bus stops 7888 and 7745 serviced by buses 16, 31, and Monona Express. Stations are accessible.

There is a BCycle Station right outside the Biergarten.