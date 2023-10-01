media release: Calling all pizza lovers! You are invited to Sips & Slices: A Pizza Party Taste-off for The River on Sunday, October 1 from 3–6 pm at Garver Feed Mill, located at 3241 Garver Green in Madison.

Held on the first day of National Pizza Month, this competition will feature teams of local chefs and celebrities as they battle to see who can design the tastiest, most creative pizza pie. The event sponsor, Ian’s Pizza, will construct and bake all the pizzas in their kitchen onsite. Attendees will sample slices and vote for their favorites. The winning pizza will be added to Ian’s Pizza’s menu for 2 weeks in November for our whole community to try.

In addition to pizza, participating chefs are invited to bring a side dish for attendees to enjoy. Vintage Brewing Co. will also provide samples of a special River Brew.

All the proceeds from this inaugural fundraising event will go toward providing healthy food for the growing number of food-insecure families who utilize The River Food Pantry’s services.

“It’s been so long since we’ve been able to come together with our community for an in-person fundraiser,” said Rhonda Adams, Executive Director at The River. “Please join us for a fun afternoon filled with sips and slices, a wine pull, and raffles, all while supporting Dane County’s busiest food pantry.”

Tickets are $50 each and include pizza samples, one drink, and three voting tickets.

To purchase tickets and learn more about the event, visit riverfoodpantry.org/sips-slices.