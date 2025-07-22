Sips for Sustain Dane

media release: We are gathering to celebrate Summer on Tuesday, July 22 at Olbrich Biergarten. Sustain Dane staff will be at the Biergarten from 4 to 7PM, but proceeds throughout the day will go to support us. Come by to soak up the sun and catch up with your sustainability community. All ages are welcome to join, under 21 needs to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Read more here.

In the event of inclement weather, this event will be re-scheduled to Wednesday, July 23, RSVP here to make sure you get the updates.

Volunteer: 3 PM – 4 PM participate in Olbrich Park clean-up. Learn more about volunteering and complete Parks Division waiver here.

Social: 4 PM – 7 PM enjoy the Summer Social with Sustain Dane staff. Proceeds until 10 PM will go to support Sustain Dane.