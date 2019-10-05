Sir Babygirl, Nyssa

press release: WUD Music Presents: Sir Babygirl with Nyssa

FREE SHOW! 18+

Saturday, October 5

8PM @ Der Rath

ABOUT Sir Babygirl:

The pseudonymme of DIY pop diva/producer Kelsie Hogue, Sir Babygirl mixes and matches inspirations as sundry as Charli XCX, Hole, Hey Arnold!, and Tim And Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! into unabashedly bubblegum, unashamedly queer pop for a future free of genre boundary and the gender binary.

Along her journey, she has discovered the sugar-rush sweet spot between melodic emo confessionalism, cartoon character plastic-is-fantastic vocals, and PC music-adjacent synthpop fantasia. That place is real, and its lord is our knight Sir Babygirl.

ABOUT Nyssa:

Nyssa is the producer and performer of her own sequin-encrusted beats, powerhouse vocals, and picaresque persona. Raised on the glitz and glam of yesteryear, Nyssa flips the script on masculinity in rock and roll, blitzing the boys’ club to pave the way for all of the bad girls. She uses her lyrical prowess to explore themes of modern-day feminine malaise, sexuality, and androgyny.

Nyssa’s live performance is a sleazy spectacle of pageantry and pomp. She struts with the bravado of a B-movie vixen against the backdrop of glitter-soaked power ballads, sparking desire as her dynamic vocals fan the flame.