media release: France, Spain | 2025 | DCP | 115 min. | French and Spanish with English subtitles

Director: Oliver Laxe

Cast: Sergi López, Brúno Nuñez, Stefania Gadda

At an outdoor rave in the Saharan desert, a father is searching for his missing daughter. Amid newsreports of a world war, he links up with a band of eccentric nomads and caravans across the blastedlandscape towards one last party... if they can make it. A superb fusion of techno trance and Mad Maxoverdrive, Sirat ranks high among the year’s most gripping and unforgettable big screen experiences.Winner of the Jury Prize at Cannes and named one of 2025’s best films by The New Yorker, Sight &Sound, Indiewire, and John Waters.

The Premieres series continues with more early and exclusive looks at the very best in current arthousecinema—on the big screen where they belong! This spring kicks off with one of 2025’s most gripping andacclaimed international releases, and an absolute must on the big screen: Sirat. Additional highlightsinclude the latest from cult favorites Bi Gan (Resurrection) and Matt Johnson (Nirvanna the Band theShow the Movie). Plus, haunted vacuum cleaners, deadbeat poets, and the tale of a botched city siege.This series was made possible by a generous donation from an anonymous cinephile.