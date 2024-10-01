media release: Sirena Flores’s Representation Matters at Meadowridge Library explores the idea of self-love as the way that we value ourselves and the way we talk about ourselves. Flores, who identifies as Afro-Latina, is an artist, poet, activist, community builder, healer, teacher, and learner. She believes children of color deserve to see people who look like them in positive roles. Her paintings of children accompanied by affirmations are intended to remind the viewer that they are strong and worthy.

Holiday closings:

Thursday, Nov 28 for Thanksgiving

Friday, Nov 29 for Ho-Chunk Day

Tuesday, Dec 24 - Wednesday, Dec 25 for Christmas

Tuesday, Dec 31 - Wednesday, Jan 1 for New Year's