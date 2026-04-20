Sista's Chicken and Fish Grand Opening

media release: Sista’s Chicken & Fish is opening its first brick-and-mortar!

After building a loyal following as one of Madison’s most beloved food trucks, Sista’s Chicken & Fish has expanded into a permanent space at 1129 South Park Street. The Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting will take place on Wednesday, April 22, at 10:00 a.m., featuring signature Southern cuisine, special offers, and opportunities to connect with community members and local leaders.

Sista’s Chicken & Fish hours of operation:

Monday - Thursday: 10:00am - 10:00pm

Friday - Saturday: 10:00am - 11:00pm

Sunday: Closed

As a valued member of the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce, Sista’s has played an important role in the local business community and has earned multiple recognitions during Madison Black Restaurant Week.

Come out and support this incredible Black-owned business!

https://www.facebook.com/events/845059711212747/