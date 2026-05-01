Sista Sensi

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Cave of the Mounds, Blue Mounds 2975 Cave of the Mounds Road, Blue Mounds, Wisconsin 53517

media release: Get ready to light up the night underground! Join us for a one-of-a-kind Glow Party at Cave of the Mounds, where the cave comes alive with black lights and glow sticks. Step into a glowing wonderland as you wander through the cave’s natural formations, now pulsing with electrifying energy. Dress in your brightest neon or white attire to make the most of the black light glow. We’ll supply the black lights & glow sticks — you bring the energy! Perfect for a fun night out with friends, this adults-only experience combines live music from Sista Sensi drinks, and immersive lighting for a radiant night to remember.

$44.99.

Info

Cave of the Mounds, Blue Mounds 2975 Cave of the Mounds Road, Blue Mounds, Wisconsin 53517
Music
608-437-3038
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