media release: We’re used to hearing about the power and sonic majesty that comes when two siblings sing in harmony: but what about when they string in harmony? That’s the beautiful alchemy that SistaStrings, the musical duo comprising sisters Chauntee and Monique Ross, create every time they bring their unique blend of classical training, soulful melodies, and contemporary sounds to the stage. With Chauntee on violin and Monique on cello, their virtuoso talents and thrilling live show have found them sharing the stage with Brandi Carlile and Joni Mitchell in just a few years’ time, already making a profound impact on the musical scene that shows no signs of slowing down. Thanks to SistaStrings, you’ll never look at classical instruments the same way again.

Born and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Chauntee and Monique discovered their love for music at a young age. Growing up in a musically inclined family, the sisters were exposed to a diverse range of genres and instruments, despite the social imprinting that told them string instruments were within the purview of white people only. Together, they embarked on a remarkable journey, fusing their classical training with their deep-rooted love for R&B, hip-hop, and gospel. They now reside in Nashville, where they are integral members of the musical community and some of the most in-demand players in town.

In one performance, SistaStrings can cover a classical arrangement, create a mashup of beloved pop songs and spin their own surprising originals that defy any easy genre categorization. It’s that fluidity and sheer talent that have secured them spots in Brandi Carlile’s touring band, as well as supporting Ed Sheeran, Maggie Rogers, Margo Price, Allison Russell and Jason Isbell. When they appear on stage, they aren’t just backing players – they become stars of the show.

Recently appearing with the legendary Joni Mitchell at the Grammy Awards, Andrea Bocelli at the 2024 Oscars and with Elton John, Annie Lennox, Garth Brooks, and Charlie Puth at The 2024 Gershwin Honors. SistaStrings have also performed at iconic venues such as Madison Square Garden, The Kennedy Center, Newport Folk Festival, and Saturday Night Live In September, they took home the title of “best instrumentalist” for the Americana Music Association's 2023 honors.

Their eagerly anticipated debut record, produced by friend and collaborator Brandi Carlile, is currently in the works.

