press release: Edgewood College presents Sister Act: The Musical. Written by Cheri Steinkellner and Bill Steinkellner, music by Alan Mencken, lyrics by Glenn Slater. Directed by Audrey Lauren Standish.

February 25, 26, March 3, 4 at 7:30 pm; March 5 at 2:00 pm, Edgewood College-Diane Ballweg Theatre, 1000 Edgewood College Drive

Sister Act: The Musical is the feel-good musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film that has audiences jumping!

When disco diva, Deloris Van Cartier, witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won't be a found: a convent. Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior. Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community but, in doing so, blows her cover. Soon, the gang is giving chase, only to find them up against Deloris and the power of her newly found sisterhood. Sister Act: The Musical is reason to REJOICE!

Rated PG-13, recommended for 13+ audiences. Simulated gun violence and adult themes are present in this musical.

Tickets are $15.00, available online at https://theatre.edgewood.edu/

In accordance with Public Health Madison & Dane County regulations, all guests must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (at least two weeks after final dose) and provide proof of vaccination and a valid ID. All guests will be required to wear a mask in addition to providing proof of vaccination.