Sister Fight

media release: Bartell Film Series

Premiere Screening. Unrated (Appropriate for Rated R audience for sexual references and illegal substance abuse).

On their annual family vacation sisters Claire and Evie struggle to resolve their fight from the night before. Directed by UW- Madison Graduate Hannah Beck and written/executive produced by Wisconsin native Madeline Rose Thompson comes the world premiere screening of an end of summer comedy about embracing the messiness of sisterhood.

A brief talk back with the creative team will follow the screening.