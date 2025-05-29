× Expand Paul Privette The five members of Sister Hazel. Sister Hazel

media release: The acclaimed, platinum-selling country/rock band Sister Hazel is set to electrify Majestic Theatre in Madison, WI on Thursday, May 29, 2025. This high-energy performance will feature both their latest music and beloved hits. Doors open at 7pm and the band’s show is at 8pm. Tickets start at $29.50 for all ages. For more details, visit https://majesticmadison.com/ event/sister-hazel/.

For more information on Sister Hazel visit http://www.sisterhazel.com. Follow Sister Hazel @SisterHazelBand, Instagram/sisterhazelband and Facebook.com/SisterHazel. **Add @SisterHazelBand to your Spotify and Pandora Playlists!

About SISTER HAZEL:

Originating from Gainesville, FL, Southern Rock Band Sister Hazel is made up of five skilled and experienced musicians. Their hit song "All for You" soared to the top of the adult alternative charts in the summer of 1997, driving their album to achieve platinum status. Since then, the band has established itself across rock, alternative, and country genres, with multiple entries on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart. Known for their dedication to fans, Sister Hazel was a pioneer in the themed cruise and destination event industry with the launch of "The Rock Boat" and regularly hosts unique fan-focused events such as the “Hazelnut Hang” and "Camp Hazelnut." They also maintain a strong social media presence with over a million followers. Beyond their musical activities, the band is committed to charitable efforts through “Lyrics For Life,” a nonprofit founded by lead singer Ken Block, has raised over five million dollars by bringing together musicians and celebrities for concerts and auctions to support cancer research and patient care.