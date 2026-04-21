1/19-24, Overture Center-Overture Hall, at 7:30 pm Tuesday-Friday, 2 & 7:30 pm Saturday and 1 & 6:30 pm Sunday.

media release: Back by popular demand! Add "SIX" for a seven-show Broadway package.

From Tudor queens to pop icons, the “SIX” wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix 500 years of historical heartbreak into a euphoric celebration of 21st century girl power. This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

The New York Times says “SIX” “totally rules!” (Critic's Pick) and The Washington Post hails “SIX” as “exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for!"

The “SIX: Live on Opening Night” Broadway album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and surpassed one billion streams worldwide.

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