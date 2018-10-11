Six Characters in Search of an Actor

press release:

A troupe of actors are interrupted by a group of fictional characters, abandoned by their creator, demanding to be brought to life by a new author. The actors become swept up in the characters’ melodramatic story, causing the lines between reality and fiction to blur. The original “meta” theatrical experience is given new immediacy in this contemporary adaptation crafted specifically for the UW-Madison production.

The cast features Alexandria Chapes, Camden Ebert, Jack Gammie, Allison Garfield, Bri Hunter, Philip Klinker, Mallory Lewis, Clare Loughran, Brandon Pena, Kyle Thompson, and Erin Wathen.

There will be an Opening Night reception featuring hors d’oeuvres and cash bar before and dessert after the performance Friday, October 12.

Performances will be held in the Hemsley Theatre, 7:30 pm Thursday, Friday and Saturday (2 pm on 10/27), 2 pm Sunday, Oct. 11-28

Tickets on sale June 11. Ticket Prices:

$20 Adult; $18 Senior (62 +); $12 Children (K-12); $12 Group Sales (10 tickets or more); $15 UW Students (ID); $15 UW Faculty/Staff (ID); $10 preview show (Oct. 11)

To Order Tickets: 1. Call 608-265-2787

2. Online www.artsticketing.wisc.edu (Convenience fees apply to all phone and online orders)

3. Walk up sales:

Vilas Hall Box Office, 821 University Avenue. Hours: Monday-Friday 11:30 AM-1:30 PM

or Memorial Union Box Office, 800 Langdon Street. Hours: Monday-Friday 10:00 AM-7:00 PM, Saturdays 11:30 AM-2:30 PM, Closed Sundays (no convenience fees for in-person orders)

For performances in Vilas Hall, the Vilas Hall Box Office opens 1 hour before show-time and remains open until 30 min past curtain.