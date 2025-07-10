RSVP for Six-Legged Summit: An Insect Conference
Holy Wisdom Monastery, Middleton 4200 County Road M, Middleton, Wisconsin 53705
media release: Join us for a full day of learning all about the wonderful world of insects. This program involves multiple sessions, including outdoor field trips, indoor photo-filled presentations and family-friendly activities. All participants will receive lunch, and can expect to bring home resources and inspiration to take action on behalf of insects, as well as a renewed sense of awe and wonder.
For each concurrent session, you can choose from two options, including indoor presentations and guided hikes outdoors.
Schedule
8:45 am – Doors open
9:00 am – Welcome & introduction
9:15 - 10:30 am – 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈
—— Robberflies with Mike Reese
—— Monarch Butterflies with Karen Oberhauser
10:45 - 12:00 pm – 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐈
—— Dragonflies with Edgar Spalding (outdoor tour)
—— Bumblebees with Jade Kochanski
12:00 - 1:00 pm – Lunch
1:00 - 2:15 pm – 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐈𝐈
—— Monarch Butterflies with Karen Oberhauser (outdoor tour)
—— Dragonflies with Edgar Spalding
This event is open to all and is family-friendly. Children are welcome to attend with an adult. Activities are most appropriate for adults and kids 5+.
Leaders
Karen Oberhauser, Mike Reese, Edgar Spalding and others. A number of guest speakers will share their passion and knowledge. Learn from experts on butterflies, bumblebees, dragonflies and robber flies.
Learn More & Register: https://holywisdommonastery.org/event/six-legged-summit/
Cost
$22 for adults and people 13 and older
$12 for kids 12 and under
Please register by July 10, 2025. There is no refund if you have to cancel your registration.