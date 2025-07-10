RSVP for Six-Legged Summit: An Insect Conference

Holy Wisdom Monastery, Middleton 4200 County Road M, Middleton, Wisconsin 53705

media release: Join us for a full day of learning all about the wonderful world of insects. This program involves multiple sessions, including outdoor field trips, indoor photo-filled presentations and family-friendly activities. All participants will receive lunch, and can expect to bring home resources and inspiration to take action on behalf of insects, as well as a renewed sense of awe and wonder.

For each concurrent session, you can choose from two options, including indoor presentations and guided hikes outdoors.

Schedule

8:45 am – Doors open

9:00 am – Welcome & introduction

9:15 - 10:30 am – 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈

—— Robberflies with Mike Reese

—— Monarch Butterflies with Karen Oberhauser

10:45 - 12:00 pm – 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐈

—— Dragonflies with Edgar Spalding (outdoor tour)

—— Bumblebees with Jade Kochanski

12:00 - 1:00 pm – Lunch

1:00 - 2:15 pm – 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐈𝐈

—— Monarch Butterflies with Karen Oberhauser (outdoor tour)

—— Dragonflies with Edgar Spalding

This event is open to all and is family-friendly. Children are welcome to attend with an adult. Activities are most appropriate for adults and kids 5+.

Leaders

Karen Oberhauser, Mike Reese, Edgar Spalding and others. A number of guest speakers will share their passion and knowledge. Learn from experts on butterflies, bumblebees, dragonflies and robber flies.

Learn More & Register: https://holywisdommonastery.org/event/six-legged-summit/

Share on Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/share/18ToXjcoGR/

Cost

$22 for adults and people 13 and older

$12 for kids 12 and under

Please register by July 10, 2025. There is no refund if you have to cancel your registration.

Info

Environment, Kids & Family, Lectures & Seminars
