Six Steps to a Successful Business Startup

media release: This workshop will uncover the six critical steps every business faces as they get their dream from idea to reality. We will look at identifying your market, defining your product or service, refining your idea, and marketing your business. We will simplify the legal and entity issues of getting your business established as well as how to handle its tax issues. In short, this workshop will guide you through the steps needed to get your business idea up and running.

SCORE is a nonprofit association dedicated to helping small businesses get off the ground, grow and achieve their goals through education and mentorship. We have been doing this for more than 50 years.

Because our work is supported by the U.S. Small Business Administration, and thanks to our network of 10,000+ volunteers, we are able to deliver our services at no charge or at a very low cost. Learn more about SCORE.