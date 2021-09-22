ONLINE: Six Steps To A Successful Business Startup

media release: The workshop will uncover the six critical steps every business faces as they get their dream from idea to reality. We will look at identifying your market, defining your product or service, refining your idea, and marketing your business. We will simplify the legal and entity issues of getting your business established as well as how to handle tax issues. In short, this workshop will guide you through the steps needed to get your business idea up and running. Free!

George Wennerlyn has extensive experience in forming a limited liability company (LLC); how to become a successful consultant: strategic planning, business plans/startup assistance, managing public relations, forming account strategies for customers/clients, managing business operations, how to add customer value, cost-benefit analyses, contract development, government regulations and contracting. Wennerlyn’s over forty year background is in the construction; manufacturing; professional, scientific and technical services; and utilities industries.