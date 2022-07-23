media release: Six-Thirty Sharp gets you on the dance floor with horn rock, R&B, soul, and funk from the '60s to today. Formerly known as Plugged In and the Scrap Metal Horns, we’re the same fun band playing timeless great music.

$5 suggested donation at the gate. The proceeds from the door will be split between Carbone Center brain cancer research and the Frank Ransley Memorial Music Scholarship.

Grilled food will be provided by American Legion Post 501(Brats, Burgers & Hotdogs).

Tiki Bar and Gates will open at 2pm. Band will start @ 4pm.