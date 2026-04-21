SIX
Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Back by popular demand! Add "SIX" for a seven-show Broadway package.
From Tudor queens to pop icons, the “SIX” wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix 500 years of historical heartbreak into a euphoric celebration of 21st century girl power. This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!
The New York Times says “SIX” “totally rules!” (Critic's Pick) and The Washington Post hails “SIX” as “exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for!"
The “SIX: Live on Opening Night” Broadway album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and surpassed one billion streams worldwide.
Additional Show Details
- Lobby opens 90 minutes before showtime. For more details, visit our arrival and security page.
- For more details on accessible show services and building amenities, view our accessibility page.
- The Saturday, January 23, 2pm performance will be American Sign Language interpreted.
- The Thursday, January 21, 7:30pm and Sunday, January 24, 1pm performances will have live Audio Description.
- Ticket prices for this event are inclusive of fees – what you see is what you pay.
- Questions? Email our ticket office at tickets@overture.org or call 608.258.4141.