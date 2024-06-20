× Expand sixteencandlesband.com Sixteen Candles

media release: Dance the night away or just relax with family and friends, Concerts on the Rooftop provides a fun and free experience for all! 7:00-9:00pm, William T. Evjue Rooftop Gardens, Monona Terrace. (Rain Back Up Exhibition Hall.) Gates/concessions open at 5:30 pm. Free ticket required for admission, secure ticket through Eventbrite or by calling 608.261.4062.

Experience the nostalgia and energy of the greatest decade of music – the 1980s! Entertaining audiences since 2003, Sixteen Candles travels the country to bring ‘80s music to life in full force for a memorable and exciting concert experience that you won’t soon forget.