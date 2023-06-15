media release: CONCERTS ON THE ROOFTOP take place in the William T. Evjue Rooftop Gardens. Free ticket required for admission, secure ticket through Eventbrite or by calling 608.261.4062. Gates and bars will open at 5:30pm.

Sixteen Candles Experience the nostalgia and energy of the greatest decade of music - the 1980's! Entertaining audiences since 2003, Sixteen Candles travels the country to bring 80's music to life in full force for a memorable and exciting concert experience that you won't soon forget.