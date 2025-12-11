media release: The flashing energy and party rock atmosphere of the '80s is what Sixx Gunns Loaded brings to every show. Transforming your venue into the Whiskey a Go Go on the Sunset Strip. Sixx Gunns Loaded will get people on their feet, singing out their favorite lyrics, and jamming out to each guitar solo. They play the hits from all your favorite '80s groups including Guns N Roses, Motley Crue, Poison, Bon Jovi, Joan Jett, AC/DC, & Van Halen. Sixx Gunns Loaded will impress you with their quality sound, but blow you away with a rocking show.