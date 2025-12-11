Sixx Gunns Loaded

to

Roxxy 327 Gorham St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: The flashing energy and party rock atmosphere of the '80s is what Sixx Gunns Loaded brings to every show. Transforming your venue into the Whiskey a Go Go on the Sunset Strip. Sixx Gunns Loaded will get people on their feet, singing out their favorite lyrics, and jamming out to each guitar solo. They play the hits from all your favorite '80s groups including Guns N Roses, Motley Crue, Poison, Bon Jovi, Joan Jett, AC/DC, & Van Halen. Sixx Gunns Loaded will impress you with their quality sound, but blow you away with a rocking show.

Info

Roxxy 327 Gorham St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
608-286-1046
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Sixx Gunns Loaded - 2026-04-18 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Sixx Gunns Loaded - 2026-04-18 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Sixx Gunns Loaded - 2026-04-18 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Sixx Gunns Loaded - 2026-04-18 20:00:00 ical