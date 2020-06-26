SJC Jubilee

Schedule TBA.

press release: Social Justice Center is hosting this year’s Jubilee with artists, who’ve been among the most impacted by the crisis, especially in mind -- that means paying all performers and creating programming that celebrates Madison’s local arts scene. Last year’s Jubilee was a day-long event of musical performances and festivities outside the Social Justice Center, featuring 12 local artists from a variety of genres. This year we intend to create the same joyous experience, but in a virtual and decentralized format.

We’re partnering with Tone Madison and Communication for a deeper look into the local arts scene, Dane Arts is sponsoring the musicians, and WORT will be live streaming part of the event. Plus lots more local businesses, artists, and organizations are lending their time and talents to make this an event to remember. We’ll organize distribution of decentralized party baskets, featuring lots of goodies for you to join a safely distant party right where you are.

Our goal is to raise $10,000 to ensure the SJC can continue to be a hub of community organizing and resource sharing, where our 11 organizations can go even further in the critical services they provide to the community. Let's celebrate the creative, DIY culture that makes our community so resilient! Donate here.

Tune in on June 26 and 27 and donate today! Learn more on our website and facebook event.

SJC DURING COVID: the SJC has been working to respond to the needs of the community during COVID, including raising funds to aid families in crisis and starting the Willy Street little free pantry. During the pandemic, our organizations have been providing critical support to thousands of local families in crisis and are working tirelessly to respond to the needs of the community throughout this challenging time. We are committed to providing low-cost space and service to our member organizations, and we are committed to responding to the needs and ideas of the community.

BACKGROUND: Located on Williamson Street, the Social Justice Center is a vibrant hub of social justice activity, collaboration and activism. The SJC houses 11 local organizations critical to our community and serves as an incubator for start-up organizations.