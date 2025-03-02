media release: Sjungarfolket means singing people in Swedish, and that is who we are! This group is open to all who wish to build community around singing while deeply engaging in music that is not often sung in the United States. We have a “come with the voice you have” policy and while some of the music we sing is challenging, there is a place in this music for everyone, regardless of singing background. We practice respectful song singing, which means that the music we sing is rooted in personal experiences with tradition bearers and that the music is taught with context about the language, content, and histories of the song. We sing from a variety of traditions that Cait has trained with including: Swedish, Norwegian, Icelandic, Bulgarian, Occitan, Greek, Appalachian, and a few more.

A note from the organizer, Cait Vitale: Singing in community is one of the most empowering and joyful things I know. Hearing voices raised together, in unison or in wild harmonies, is beautiful. Through community singing we can enact deep listening, empathy, cultivated practice, and perseverance. My pedagogy is rooted in the folk traditions that I have been steeped in- Irish sessions, Swedish, Norwegian, and Icelandic folk music, and Balkan singing groups.