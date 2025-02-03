media release: Join us at The Edgewater Ice Rink February 3-7 for Skate for the Lakes, where every glide, spin, and lap make a difference! For every ticket sold, $3 will be donated to Clean Lakes Alliance, supporting their mission to protect and improve our precious local lakes.

Bring your family and friends to enjoy the elements, festive refreshments, and community fun—all while contributing to cleaner, healthier waterways. Whether you’re a seasoned skater or just starting out, this is your chance to skate for something bigger. Let’s ice the impact and make every stride count for our lakes!

Tickets go on sale Monday, January 20 and can be purchased at www.IcehouseMadison.com

Skate for the lakes Rink Hours:

Monday – Friday, February 3-7

4 pm – 9 pm (open Thursday 2 – 4 pm for Tot Time, kids 5 and under only; skate trainers available for individual use)

Skate access $10, with $3 from every ticket donated to Clean Lakes Alliance

Skate rental $3 or bring your own!